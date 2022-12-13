Share:

LAHORE - An investors delegation led by Mr. Carsten Wenske, CEO of German firm Innovative Techno Plus met with Punjab Chief Minister ChParvez Elahi at his office on Monday and expressed willingness to set up a waste-to-energy project in Lahore besides showing interest in investing in solar panel manufacturing. The CM pledged that cheap electricity will be provided by the waste-to-energy project and added that the Punjab cabinet had already approved the expression of interest for the project. The generated electricity will be directly supplied to industrial estates and the project will be taken forward on a fast track, he said. The production cost of the electricity obtained from the waste-to-energy project will decrease by more than 50per cent, the CM added and regretted that criminal negligence was committed during the PML-N tenure by not paying attention to the waste-to-energy projects. The CM it had also decided to convert the streetlights system to solar power under a private partnership mode. The commissioner’s office, sports grounds and other institutions will also be converted to solar energy and a transmission and distribution company will be established for the transmission of electricity in Punjab, the CM stated. The expats delegation included Muhammad Asif, Abdul Jabbar, Anjum Munir and Tanvir Shah.