Share:

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif says the government is working to promote public-private partnership for development projects to accelerate economic growth in the country.

He was speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony of 306 kms Sukkur-Hyderabad M-6 project in Sukkur on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister said M-6 motorway project will be completed in thirty months and after its completion, the connectivity of North with South to be completed.

He said this project was unnecessarily delayed by the previous government.

Shehbaz Sharif said coalition government is committed to bring development and prosperity in all deprived areas of the country including Balochistan and Sindh.

Regarding rehabilitation work for flood-affected people, the Prime Minister reiterated his resolve to utilize all available resources for this purpose.

He said Gwadar Port project will also be operationalized soon as development of country is incomplete without progress in Balochistan.