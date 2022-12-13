Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad capital police apprehended 15 criminals including ten drug peddlers from different areas and recovered a huge cache of drugs, liquor, weapons with ammunition and one dagger from their possession, a police public relations officer said on Monday. According to details, the Aabpara police team arrested a bootlegger namely Nadeem and recovered 40 litres of liquor from his possession. The Phulgran police team arrested an accused namely Awais Ali and recovered 1265 grams of hashish from his possession. Likewise, the Banigala police team arrested two accused namely Naseer Khan and Subhan Mumtaz and recovered 2170 grams of hashish from their possession. Golra police arrested an accused namely Shamsher Ahmed and recovered 1300 grams of hashish from his possession. Similarly, the Tarnol police arrested two drug peddlers namely Gulfraz and Faizan and recovered 2175 grams of heroin from their possession. Sangjani police arrested an accused namely Saddam Hussain and recovered one 12 bore gun with ammunition from his possession. Moreover, the Industrial Area police arrested an accused namely Haroon Rahim and recovered 1180 grams of hashish from his possession. Sabzi Mandi police arrested two accused namely Kamran Asghar and Afnan Khan and recovered 1180 gram hashish and one dagger from their possession. Furthermore, Noon Police arrested an accused namely Muslim Khan and recovered 245 gram hashish from his possession. During the special crackdown against court absconders and proclaimed offenders, Islamabad capital police arrested three proclaimed offenders from different areas. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. Meanwhile, Lohi Bher police team has arrested a house burglar and recovered £ 415 and Rs 1,15,000 from his possession. In yet another action, police station Golra Shareef team apprehended two members of inter-provincial bike lifter gang involved in numerous bike lifting incidents and recovered 15 stolen motorbikes and spare parts from their possession. Police team also recovered 15 stolen bikes and spare parts from their possession. The accused were identified as Muhammad Zahoor and Fakhar Abbas. Cases are already registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.