Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had been given the names of three party members for Karachi mayor’s slot on Tuesday.

Sources said the name of the PTI’s candidate for the election of mayor would be announced this week and the Sindh chapter had forwarded three names to Imran Khan. The aspirants are Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Khurram Sher Zaman and Ashraf Qureshi.

Local government elections have been scheduled to be held in the Karachi division on Jan 15. The campaign for the mayor’s election will begin after the name of the party candidate is announced.