LAHORE - Reiterating his demand for early elections, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Monday once again called upon the country’s premier institutions, particularly the Pakistan Army to play their role to effectuate snap polls, which, according to him, were the only solution to get the country out of the current economic mess. Addressing the party workers through video-link after chairing a meeting of economic experts at his Zaman Park residence here, the PTI chairman described the country’s economic situation as alarming and added that every institution would be affected if the economic crisis lingers any further. “Today, I am addressing the institutions; and the Pakistan Army is the major stakeholder in the system responsible for the country’s security. If the economic indicators are going down, it becomes a matter of national security which will be at risk”, the PTI chief averred as he pleaded for intervention by this institution to pave the way for early elections. Khan recalled that when the PTI government devised the National Security Policy, it was mentioned in that document that the Soviet Union’s armed forces, otherwise considered the strongest in the world, could not save the country from collapse due to the economic crisis. Imran Khan also stressed upon the judiciary to play its part in the current situation. “We cannot control the economic meltdown until we have political stability which will come only through early elections”, he argued, adding that institutions will be equally responsible for not playing their role in the present situation. The former prime minister said that business in Pakistan was being destroyed, but surprisingly, the business community was silent over it. He said the small and large-scale businesses were the most affected in the present situation and the exports were also declining gradually. The business community should ask the government why the overseas Pakistanis were not sending remittances. “In our tenure, he added, the remittances and textile exports were at a record high”. He said the country was facing the biggest economic crisis not witnessed ever before, but the media houses that are supposed to keep the people informed about it were not doing their job. “Today, I want to tell all of you that you will be held responsible for the country’s destruction if you do not speak up [against the incumbent government]” the PTI chief warned. He predicted further devaluation of the rupee against the US dollar as the foreign investors were not keen on doing business in Pakistan. He claimed that Pakistan’s credit risk rating had moved up to 100 per cent. Separately, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan said that Pakistan was facing the worst political and economic crises and transparent snap polls were the only solution to steer the country out of the quagmire of problems. He said this while talking to PTI members of the National and Provincial Assembly belonging to Rawalpindi district and called on the PTI Chairman in Lahore. During the meeting, they discussed in detail the prevailing country’s political situation, PTI’s political strategy and future goals.The party members announced their complete support to the decision of resignation from national assembly and dissolution of the provincial assemblies. PTI Chairman issued special instructions to the party lawmakers to expedite their preparations for the forthcoming elections. He said that the political and economic stability could only be achieved through immediate elections.