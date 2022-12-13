Share:

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has devised a strategy to bring both Pakistan and India to the table so that the Kashmir issue can be resolved once and for all. This is a great step forward considering the sheer strength of the OIC backed up by some of the most powerful states of the world. However, dialogue between both countries will be quite a challenge to embark upon considering the opposing views they have on the region. Both sides must be pushed into making this dialogue a reality.

The OIC has often made promises of initiating a dialogue between the two states but had been quite non-committal in the past. There has been an acknowledgement of the fact that the region deserves the attention of all member states and that finally, certain forceful measures need to be taken to reach some sort of a resolution.

However, the old stumbling blocks remain and some issues must be kept in mind. India’s aggressive stance against Pakistan has been a major hurdle in the way of finding a way to achieve self-determination for Kashmir. It has denied that a right like self-determination exists for Kashmiris, has been committing genocide against all Muslims in the region and has launched extensive propaganda in support of its actions, both at home and abroad. Without addressing these, and admonishing these Indian actions, there is little that can be achieved. Even if both countries are willing to come to the table, these differences will stand as a major obstacle in finally reaching an agreement.

The OIC has repeatedly stated that resolving the Kashmir issue has been on its list of priorities given the intensity of the issue but now, the time has come that certain economic levers must be utilised to deter india from continuing with its policy of aggression.