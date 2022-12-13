Share:

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah is addressing a press conference in Islamabad along with a senior police official.

The minister said India is involved in any sort of terrorism that take place in Pakistan, and its activities have gone "beyond that of an enemy state" just to hide its violence in occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"India, through some way or the other, woos the international community and then engages in terrorist activities in Pakistan," the minister added.

Today, the inspector-general will brief you on a terrorism incident that Pakistan has decided to present before the international community and expose India's "nefarious" agenda.

"This incident took place some time back and we have caught all the culprits related to this. India has to some extent accepted the responsibility for it," he said.