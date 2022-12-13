Share:

Citing Kalbushan Yadav as the biggest proof, the Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said India was involved in every terrorist activity in Pakistan.

While briefing the press on internal security situation of the country in a joint press conference with Additional Inspector General (AIG) Counter terrorism department (CTD) Imran Mehmood, Mr Sana said the Taliban chapter involved in terrorist activities in the country was backed by India.

The minister added India’s involvement in a bomb attack outside Hafiz Saeed’s residence could be gauged from the fact that Mr Saeed was not present inside his home while the bomb exploded adding the presence of police outside Mr Saeed’s residence halted the car-bomb’s way to his [Saeed’s] residence.

Criticizing India over her atrocities in Kashmir, he said India inflicted the worst cruelty on Kashmiris adding India backs terrorism in the valley to cover her atrocities.

AIG Imran said the CTD traced and arrested all involved in Johar town bomb blast, which resulted in the killing of three and injured 22 others, within 24 hours adding Peter Paul David, Sajad Hussian, and Zia ullah were involved in the blast.

Sami-ul-Haq, Zia’s brother, received terror financing from India. Naveed and Saleem were the masterminds of the attack and Sami-ul-Haq had been working with India’s spy agency RAW since 2012.