PESHAWAR - a meeting of the Board of Directors (BoD) for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher education research Fund held here on Monday under the chairmanship of Kamran Bangash, KP Minister for Higher education. The meeting was attended by Daud Khan, secretary Higher education Department, vice chancellors of Peshawar University (UoP), University of Engineering technology (uet), agriculture University (AU) Peshawar, officers of Management unit, Higher education Department as well as members of finance, establishment departments. The meeting approved funding to 30 potential research proposals amounting to Rs60.042861 million in the fields of engineering/applied sciences/Physical sciences, Medical/Biological sciences and social sciences/Management/It/Humanities. Kamran Bangash was of the view that research and development plays pivotal role in the socio-economic development of the province and the present government is determined to fully support the research ideas which have potential of commercialisation. He also formed a high-level committee under the chairmanship of special secretary Higher education, having members vice chancellors of Peshawar university and engineering and technology University Peshawar to devise 10-year strategic Research agenda for the province, keeping in view the market needs, import substitution and commercialization.