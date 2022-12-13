Share:

The world's youngest Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday along with her father Ziauddin Yousufzai.

On her current visit, Malala is scheduled to attend multiple seminars and sessions before departing from the country on December 16.

The Nobel laureate would also attend an event organized by the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) to honour her contributions to the field of education.

"That wonderful feeling of arriving back home in Pakistan never gets old," she tweeted after landing in Lahore.

Malala last visited Pakistan two months back when she visited flood-affected areas of the country.

Malala Fund said in a statement said that her visit aims "to help keep international attention focused on the impact of floods in Pakistan and reinforce the need for critical humanitarian aid."