A lthough the use of force may be deplorable, there are certain situations where force might be legitimate, where a failure to act could, for example, lead to genocide, as it did in Rwanda. However, we must be careful in pursuing these claims. Justifications for the war against terrorism add a new perspective to the old discourse on the use of force in international law. The arguments that justify interventions in the invasions of Afghanistan, the first Iraq war and the NATO action against Yugoslavia are important in this regard.

Some scholars have been keen to develop a notion of humanitarianism that can be used to justify military intervention in the sovereign affairs of states that are unable to guarantee the human rights of their citizens. A composite definition of this position can be hazardous: a state may use force or exert control over the internal affairs of another state to the extent that such actions are justifiable with reference to basic human rights or the laws of humanity.

A government’s duty to protect the rights of its citizens would prevent the systematic oppression of ethnic minorities, and also encourage effective response to humanitarian crises brought about by either natural disaster or civil war. To justify intervention by a foreign state in the latter situation, a national government must be unable to mobilise the resources to protect refugees or guarantee the safety of large numbers of people.

The NGO community’s response to military intervention is ambivalent at best. Some have argued that the more active response of the Security Council to intervene in the name of peace and security has been of assistance; others, such as the Save the Children Alliance, have suggested, with reference to Somalia, that military intervention tends to cause more problems than it solves.

SHAYAAN WADOOD,

Islamabad.