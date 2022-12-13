Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi on Monday inaugurated 504 residential flats for labours and industrial workers in Workers Complex. The minister was accompanied by Minister of State Sardar Salim Haider and the inaugural ceremony was attended by representatives of labour unions, local political activists and dignitaries and a large number of workers, said a press release here. Addressing the ceremony Turi said that these moments were very contented, ecstatic and eminent for him to handover more than 500 flats to hard working class of our society. He said that the government was fulfilling a promise to provide houses for every labour.