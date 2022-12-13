Share:

ISLAMABAD - A Senate panel has shown serious concern over the non-recovery of Rs449 billion Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) from the influential sectors, and has recommended the government to evolve a mechanism for the swift recovery of the dues. The Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum, which met under Senator Mohammad Abdul Qadir, was informed that 18pc of the country’s total daily gas production is being supplied to the fertiliser sector at cheapest rate of less than $2 per mmbtu. “The cheapest gas is not being supplied to domestic consumers but to the fertilizer sector,” Director General Gas Abdul Rasheed Jokhio told the committee. “Fertilizers seem to be the favorite sector of the Petroleum Division, and is therefore not being questioned,” Abdul Qadir said. Chairman committee remarked that in this situation, the most successful business in Pakistan is to set up a fertilizer factory. It was informed that 750 mmcfd gas is being supplied to fertilizer sector per day at $2 per mmbtu. The committee noted that the government has failed to collect GIDC from influential industrialists. The outstanding dues against various sectors is Rs 448.86b in GIDC, official of the Petroleum Division informed. Due to lack of interest of Petroleum Division, GIDC money is not being recovered, Senator Sadia Abbasi said. It was informed that captivate power plants owe more than Rs 54.33 billion and CNG sector owes more than Rs 82.25 billion in cess. The fertilizer sector has to pay Rs171.32 billion in the form of feed, while it has to pay more than Rs 19.73 billion in terms of fuel. The general industry GIDC outstanding dues are more than Rs 20.88 billion. The textile industry has to pay more than Rs 22.95 billion, IPPs have liabilities of more than Rs 4.57 billion, WAPDA Gencos owe more than Rs 6.10 billion, KElectric is in default of more than Rs 39.18 billion while Pakistan Steel Mills owes Rs 2.66 billion. Senator Mohammad Abdul Qadir also offered that we are also ready for legislation in this regards if and when required to expedite the recovery process. Certain members of the Committee noted that the figures quoted were misleading and that in order to ensure that the consumers are not overcharged it was important that the matter is investigated thoroughly. The Committee was of the view that a break-up of all companies that have benefitted from the recoveries to be submitted for further probe. Clarification for alleged false figures would also be given in the next meeting. Chairman Committee asked that what strategy the government has made to resolve the issue. Secretary Petroleum said that the government has established a committee under the chairmanship of the finance minister to look into the GIDC issue. He further said that the government is working on new law related to GIDC which will be brought to Parliament for approval in a month. “Why Petroleum Division is not doing anything to collect dues from fertilizer industry and K Electric?,” Senator Fida Muhammad asked. “Why GIDC amount is not being recovered from KE?,” Chairman Committee asked. Managing Director Sui Southern Gas Company said that they are facing difficulties in recoveries due to lawsuits of K-Electric. KElectric has received this amount from the public but it has not been paid to Sui Southern yet, MD SSGC added. Discussing progress on Jandran, Saruna and Jhal Magsi gas fields, chairman committee opined that that some 20- 30 years ago these gas fields were discovered but still no concerted efforts were made to utilize such gas fields. Lame excuses of viability and law & order situation were usually made to delay the projects which are the assets of the nation. The committee directed the Petroleum Division to provide details of such projects monthly and expedite work on such projects to meet the requirements of oil and gas of the country. The Committee was informed that the five wells were drilled in Jandran Field, however, two wells were tested dry. Work on three wells has been suspended and require work over with rig for completion. In July 2022, MS SNGPL, expressed interest to take Jandran Gas, further correspondence is in progress. The Committee stressed the need for the matter to be expedited and asserted that the matter if needed must be taken up with the Prime Minister. Regarding Saruna Gas Field, the Committee was informed that it has gas reserve of 1TCF. OGDCL is making all out efforts to obtain security clearance for work. The reconnaissance of well marking was carried out by OGDCL under an arrangement made by Sardar Akhtar Mengal. He agreed to help on the condition that FC will not be engaged. This has caused a rift and meetings are being held with Southern Command and Chief Secretary Balochistan. In Jhal Magsi Gas Field SSGCL consented for laying of pipeline subject to allocation of 100 percent Jhal Magsi gas to SSGCL. As per directive of the Prime Minister, OGDCL has initiated the project to install the gas processing plant at Jhal Magsi with tentative completion timeline of June, 2024. Taking up the issue of oil theft from main gas pipeline of the country with special reference to Sindh raised by Senator Saifullah Abro, the Committee was informed that SNGPL has removed 9710 illegal taps and SSGC 9047 rubber pipes from registered consumers in Karachi. Two dedicated police stations are being established to investigate similar cases related to gas theft. The committee directed to provide the details of illegal compressor pumps being used and at the behest of whom is to be submitted to the Committee. Regarding theft of oil from the main pipeline, PARCO informed the Committee that state ownership and political will is important to deal with the issue. Legal amendments in this regard were stressed as well. The Committee directed the company to provide details of cases reported in the last 40 years.