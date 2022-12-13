Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Murad Saeed on Monday urged President Dr Arif Alvi to take notice of serious life threats to him and his family since he mobilized the public to raise their voice against the disturbing peace situation in Swat area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Saeeed, a close aide to former prime minister Imran Khan, in a letter written to President Alvi, said he believed that “concrete, solid and fruitful action” would be taken over concerns raised by him. “I am confident that ‘the precedent of callous apathy set by state institutions and departments’ in case of letters written by senior journalist Arshad Sharif will not be repeated,” he said. He underlined that his letter should not become part of the ‘unattended and overlooked archives of the state.’ In the letter, the PTI leader stated that when terrorist activities in Swat, which was his constituency as MNA, and its adjoining areas started to rise in July this year, he timely identified the looming threat, vociferously raised his voice and mobilized the public. “The people of Malakand and Swat valiantly and staunchly stood to safeguard the peace and development they had earned after years of unrest and sacrificing thousands of lives,” he said while talking about peace protests in the area after the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) increased its terrorist attacks earlier this year. Saeed went on to say that he started to receive serious threats after this and consequently, he was asked by “responsible and aware personnel from local law enforcement agencies” to leave Swat and also relocate his family. “There is a serious and constant threat to his as well as his family’s life, till date.” He further said that on the morning of August, some armed persons on a motorcycle came to his house in Islamabad while he was away. Later, they escaped when he alerted some of his nearby friends, he also said. He added that the Islamabad police did not register the case of the incident despite a court order. “Even now-a-days, whenever the undersigned travels in my car, I am followed by unknown and suspicious vehicles on my left and right,” he said. He also pointed out that his movement was being monitored and he frequently used to spot suspicious men outside his house while riding motorcycles and vehicles.