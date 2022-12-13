Share:

WASHINGTON - NASA’s Orion space capsule splashed down safely in the Pacific on Monday, completing the Artemis 1 mission -- a more than 25-day journey around the Moon with an eye to returning humans there in just a few years. After racing through the Earth’s atmosphere at a speed of 25,000 miles per hour (40,000 kilometers per hour), the uncrewed capsule floated down to the sea with the help of three large red and orange parachutes, as seen on NASA TV. “NASA we had a picture perfect splashdown,” said Melissa Jones, NASA’s landing and recovery director. During the trip around Earth’s orbiting satellite and back, Orion logged well over a million miles and went farther from Earth than any previous habitable spacecraft. “For years, thousands of individuals have poured themselves into this mission, which is inspiring the world to work together to reach untouched cosmic shores,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.