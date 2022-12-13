Share:

Fawad Hassan Fawad, former principal secretary to ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, on Tuesday filed a petition in an accountability court, seeking acquittal in the 2018 assets beyond means case.

The petitioner argued in the petition that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) inquiry into the assets case was illegal as it was beyond its jurisdiction. Mr Fawad said he didn’t want to benefit from the amendments approved by parliament in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws earlier this year. “I seek an early decision on merit in the case,” the former principal secretary said.

Accountability court judge Uzma Akhtar Chughtai has admitted his petition for hearing and issued a notice to the anti-graft watchdog for Jan 4, 2023.

In 2018, the NAB Lahore launched an investigation against him for allegedly failing to reveal the sources of assets worth more than Rs1.9 billion. It said the accused owned an eight-kanal commercial plot and had share in a plaza in Rawalpindi.