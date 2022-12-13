Share:

ISLAMABAD - Leading international real estate developer One Homes, which recently acquired 100,000 square feet of prime land in Islamabad, opened their new European Headquarters at the heart of Central London. The new headquarters is based in a prime office building at the heart of London’s plush Marylebone area. The new office boasts panoramic views across Central London and will be home to 60+ team members including sales, marketing, finance, legal and business development. The new office includes state-of-the-art meeting and conferencing facilities, modern work pods, break out areas, a fitness suite, customer car parking and an ample amount of space to support the companies growth and development. Commenting on the new office opening, Aqib Hassan, Chief Commercial Officer, ONE Homes, said: “We’re continuing to aggressively expand our presence across international territories. This year the group have opened new flagship offices in Islamabad, Dubai and Houston and inducted over 100 new people across the group”.a