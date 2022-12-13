Share:

Online violence in shape of cyber bullying, online grooming, cyber stalking, and hacking is a growing threat for children. Similarly, due to being targeted online, children become victims of fear, shame, and stigma after which they become unable to seek help from others. After all, they only chose suicide as an ultimate solution which results in destroying several other lives too. Children can prevent online violence by recognizing inappropriate online behaviour, by knowing ways to disengage and by learning how and where to report issues. Apart from it, some educational programmes must be directed by authorities at both children and parents to maintain a safer social society.

ZAINAB ALI AHMED, Turbat.