Share:

LAHORE - Former Federal Minister Zartaj Gul had a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi at the Chief Minister’s Office on Monday and discussed the prevailing political situation and the development plans of Dera Ghazi Khan. The chief minister told the PTI leader that timely completion of the development projects of Dera Ghazi Khan will be ensured in consultation with public representatives. “Development is the right of the people of Dera Ghazi Khan, and they will be giving this right”, he said, adding that Sardar Fateh Muhammad Khan Buzdar Institute of Cardiology is a public welfare project and a proposal to give special allowance to its doctors is under consideration. He said the people of Balochistan will also benefit from this facility. Commenting on the current political situation, the CM reiterated his stance to side with Chairman PTI and added that those who created misunderstandings will fail in their designs as before. “Our alliance is stronger than ever. The 13-party cabal proved a wall of sand in front of lone Imran Khan”, he said. Zartaj Gul said that CM Parvez Elahi had a valuable vision of welfare of the people as he was motivated to solve the problems of the people of DG Khan. Humayun Khan was also present.