The Ministry of Finance has released funds to the Pakistani missions abroad, taking action on a Dunya News report that disbursement of funds had been halted due to financial crunch being faced by the government.

The ministry has directed the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to disburse Rs14.5 billion to the country’s missions abroad. The funds have been released for the next three months.

A day earlier, the foreign office spokesperson said the matter had been taken up with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. The stoppage of funds caused delay in salaries of diplomatic staff, payment of utility bills and other operations.

An embassy needs $200,000 a month while a consulate requires $50,000 to run their routine affairs.