Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi vowed to support PTI chairman Imran Khan on all fronts.

Speaking to provincial minister Muhammad Latif Nazar who called on the chief minister, he said Imran Khan was the most popular leader of Pakistan. Matters of mutual interest, political situation and progress in development works of Faisalabad were discussed. The minister apprised CM Parvez of the performance of the mineral department.

The chief minister said the focus of our politics was on improving the conditions of the common man. "Unlike the PMl-N, we never indulged in revengeful politics. We have been supporting Imran Khan and will continue to do so. Instead of one-man show, I believe in taking the entire team along," he added.

The provincial minister said Parvez Elahi’s previous tenure as chief minister was a period of record development in the history of Punjab.