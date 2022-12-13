Share:

LIMA New Peruvian President Dina Boluarte announced Sunday that she would seek to hold elections two years early, while also declaring a state of emergency in certain areas after protests following the arrest of her predecessor left two dead. Demonstrators across the country -- notably in northern and Andean towns -- had been calling for fresh elections, along with a national strike and the release of leftist former president Pedro Castillo, who was removed from office on Wednesday for attempting to dissolve Congress and rule by decree. “Interpreting the will of the citizens... I have decided to take the initiative to reach an agreement with the Congress of the Republic to advance general elections to the month of April of 2024,” Boluarte said in a televised address, noting that a bill on moving the poll forward from 2026 would be submitted in the coming days. She added that, “with the same patriotic sentiment,” she was declaring a “state of emergency in areas of high social conflict in order to peacefully” restore order. Boluarte, a former prosecutor who had served as Castillo’s vice president, was quickly sworn in to replace him following his impeach ment and subsequent arrest last week.