LORALAI - A senior leader of Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) Sardar Ashraf Khan Kakar was shot dead by unidentified gunmen here on Monday afternoon, police said. Police sources said that Sardar Ashraf Kakar was killed in Dargai Killi Kudezai area of Loralai. The attackers managed to escape from the spot soon after the shooting. The police and levies personnel reached the spot and started an investigation. However, no arrest was made yet. The body of the victim was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital Loralai. The reason behind the incident could not be ascertained so far. Further investigation was underway.