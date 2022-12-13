Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for need to counter the rising anti-Muslim hatred and attempts to denigrate the sanctity of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W). He expressed concern over intensifying of Islamophobia campaign, particularly in Asia, where anti-Muslim and anti-Islam agenda was being pursued as an instrument of state policy. The Prime Minister was talking to OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha who called on him on Monday at the PM house in Islamabad. The OIC Secretary General is visiting Pakistan on his first country visit since he assumed office in November 2021. Whilst highlighting the grim human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appreciated OIC’s principled position and consistent support for resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. Welcoming the Secretary General’s historic visit to AJK and Line of Control (LOC), the Prime Minister underscored that his visit would send a strong message of support from OIC to the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for the right of self-determination. The Prime Minister also renewed unwavering support of the People and Government of Pakistan to the Palestinian people and Palestinian cause. He reiterated that any solution of the Palestine issue must be based on the pre- 1967 border with Al-Quds Al- Sharif as its capital. While recognizing that the OIC has stepped-up its engagement with Afghanistan since the Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Islamabad in December 2021, the Prime Minister encouraged the Secretary General to accelerate efforts for addressing and alleviating the humanitarian challenges faced by the people of Afghanistan. The OIC Secretary General reiterated OIC’s full support for the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions. He also offered his condolences over the loss of life and livelihoods caused by the recent climate induced floods in Pakistan. The Secretary General assured the Prime Minister of the OIC Secretariat’s full support and cooperation during Pakistan’s remaining term as the Chair of the OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM). Meanwhile, a nine-member parliamentary delegation of Kazakhstan, led by Chairman of the Lower House (Mazhilis) of the Parliament Yerlan Koshanov, called on Prime Minister in Islamabad on Monday. Welcoming the delegation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, highlighted special nature of Pakistan-Kazakhstan relations which are deeply rooted in history, religion and culture. He underscored that Pakistan was keen to further deepen cooperation with the Central Asian states, particularly Kazakhstan. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he was looking forward to the Pakistan visit of the Kazakhstan President. He informed that Pakistan would soon be hosting a summit of the leaders of Central Asian states that would focus on connectivity through road and rail links to boost regional trade and investment.