Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called for cabinet meeting tomorrow to discuss political and economic situation of the country.

PM would approve the Reko Diq project, Petroleum division would brief the cabinet about the project. Federal Ministry would also give regulatory approvals regarding he project.

As per sources, economic coordination committee would approve the December 11 decisions, while the funding plan of the federal and Balochistan governments over Reko Diq project would also be approved in the EEC meeting.