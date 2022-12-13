Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the federal cabinet meeting to be held today (Tuesday) in Islamabad to discuss economic and political situation in the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the federal cabinet meeting to be held at the Prime Minister’s office. The cabinet will discuss a three-point agenda during the meeting.

According to the agenda, the federal cabinet will give approval to the agreement related to the construction of Reko Diq project. Sources said that the Petroleum Division will brief the Cabinet on the Reko Diq project. The federal cabinet will also give regulatory approvals to the Reko Diq project.

The cabinet meeting will ratify the decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meetings held on December 11. The cabinet will also give approval to federal government and Balochistan government s funding plan related to Reko Diq project which were approved by the ECC.