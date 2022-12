Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will lay the foundation stone of 306 kilometres long Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway (M-6) on Tuesday.

Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway is the last part of Peshawar Karachi Motorway after which all major and important cities of Pakistan will be connected by Motorway.

The project will be completed in a short period of thirty months under Public Private Partnership.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will attend the ceremonies in Sukkur and Hyderabad and also speak on the occasion.