Share:

PESHAWAR - District police Lower Dir have arrested 37 suspects and 15 accused including two wanted terrorists in the strike and search operations in mountainous localities last month, said a press release issued here on Monday. On the directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand, Sajjad Khan, district police under the supervision of the District Police Officer (DPO) have launched a crackdown against criminals. 13 gamblers have also been arrested during raids on various dens.