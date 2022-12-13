Share:

LAHORE - A three-day health screening camp would be set up at Central Police Office for welfare of police personnel and to provide them with free medical tests. Police employees would be able to undergo diagnostic tests and medicines of infectious diseases such as Hepatitis A, B, C and TB would be provided to them. According to the IGP office, the three-day health screening camp would be started with the support of the Primary and Secondary Health Care Department. In the camp which would continue from Dec 13 to 15 and employees would be screened for diabetes, high blood pressure, repairtory diseases,mental problumes and PCR test.