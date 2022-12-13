Share:

The presence of environmental pollution raises the issues of pollution control. Great efforts are made to limit the release of harmful substances into the environment through air pollution control. Waste water treatment, solid-waste management and recycling.

Unfortunately, attempts at pollution control are often surpassed by the scale of the problem, especially in less developed countries. Noxious levels of air pollution are common in many large cities where particulates and gases from transportation heating and manufacturing accumulate and linger. The problem of plastic pollution on the land and in this ocean has only grown as the use of single use plastics has been found worldwide.

In addition, greenhouse gas emissions such as methane and carbon dioxide continue to drive global warming and pose a great threat to biodiversity and public health.

SAMREEN RASHEED,

Hopela.