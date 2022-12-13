Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has emphasised the need for uniform, comprehensive and all-inclusive facilitation of differently-abled persons (DAPs) for their registration with NADRA and issuance of identity cards, provision of healthcare facilities, assessment of their disability level and its nature in a hassle-free manner. He added that DAPs were very equal members of society and their inclusiveness was essential for developing a strong and healthy society. The President expressed these views during a briefing, given by Chairman NADRA Muhammad Tariq Malik on issues pertaining to registration of persons with disabilities (PWDs), at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Monday. During the meeting, the President urged the need for a comprehensive and inclusive awareness campaign at the national and provincial levels to eliminate discrimination against DAPs in society and to remove stigmas and stereotypes attached to PWDs. He also called for granting complete access to PWDs in mainstream educational institutions without any discrimination or non-professional treatment. He further said that training institutions should take steps for the inclusion of DAPs, and devise special curricula and techniques for their skill development. He said that employers should factor in their disabilities and create special jobs for PWDs, besides providing them with assistive technology so that their full potential could be realised. The president was informed that Nadra is maintaining a record of around six lac registered PWDs, which would be increased by registering those PWDs who have not been registered. The President said that unfortunately DAPs continue to face a wide array of issues including lack of wheelchair-friendly ramps, screen readers, braille, signage and employment opportunities and stressed the need for all relevant stakeholders to take measures for extending benefits of the modern and assistive technology to support the DAPs. Separately, President Dr Arif Alvi called for ethical use of artificial intelligence (AI), ensuring safety and security of data, and online and open sharing of knowledge and expertise by renowned universities with Pakistani Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to help improve capacity and capabilities of Pakistani students as per world standards. The President expressed these views while talking to a delegation of the Oxford Pakistan Programme from the University of Oxford, that called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Monday. Talking to the delegation, the President said that the exposure of Pakistani students at international institutions, such as Oxford, would help them refine and fine tune their ideas, besides helping them achieve their learning goals. He added that it would also help them in finding solutions to problems faced by their country and the world, including global warming, climate change, energy and food shortages, hunger and misery, avoiding war and pursuing total peace in the region and the world