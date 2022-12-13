Share:

LAHORE - While continuing with its mission to create maximum employment opportunities for the people of Pakistan, Physician Revenue Group (PRG) Pakistan has opened its seventh office to accommodate 1500 more employees and facilitate medical services across the United States. The opening ceremony was held at the newly inaugurated office in a state-of-the art five-story building in Lahore. The office is estimated to accommodate around 1200 employees. Several government officials, PRG employees, and management attended the grand opening celebration.