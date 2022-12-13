Share:

KARACHI - After implementing the PRIDE system, which automated the listing process for debt and equity issues, Pakistan Stock Exchange has gone live with Public PRIDE which is a one-stop solution focused on investors for all information on upcoming public offerings. Public PRIDE can be accessed at https://www.psx. com.pk/psx/pride. It has been developed to keep the investors and general public aware of the investment avenues available in the primary market. Public PRIDE concentrates all information relating to upcoming Main Board listings and Publicly Issued Debt listings. It helps investors to know the status of these listing applications and to view their relevant documentation prior to making an investment decision. Public PRIDE is an extension of PRIDE which was soft launched in December 2021 and was fully launched in September 2022. Taking the vision of digitisation forward, Public PRIDE aims to ensure seamless flow of information to the general public through its webpage.