Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - The district’s emergency service rescue 1122 shifted and provided first medical aid to about 105 patients while tackling a total of 108 emergencies over the last week under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Engr Fasihullah Khan, says 1122 spokesman. Giving details, the spokesman said the rescue service responded to different kinds of emergencies over the week which include 84 medical, 15 road traffic accidents, one fire eruption, seven fighting or bullet injuries and one emergency was recovery-related. During these emergencies a total of 105 injured were provided with first medical aid promptly and subsequently shifted them to hospitals.