Share:

PESHAWAR - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand Sajjad Khan on Monday distributed certificates of appreciation among the officers and personnel of Bajaur and Swat police at the Regional Police Office Saidu Sharif, Swat. It is worth to mention that recently Bajaur police had recovered more than 9kg of opium in a crackdown, while swat police personnel had arrested a gang involved in robbery in the premises of police station Khawaza Khela. addressing the ceremony, rpO sajjad Khan said that punishment and reward would continue in the police on performance and commendation certificates would be given to motivate the police officers and personnel for showing the best performance, while on poor performance, departmental action would be initiated. The police officers and officials should treat people with good manners, the profession of police was worship as well, alongside a job, he added. Haroon siraj adds: District Police Officer Swat Shafiullah Gandapur on Monday said that a friendly policing system has been introduced in swat valley. There is complete peace in swat and all possible protection is being provided to the tourists. Talking to a delegation of journalists includingy ex-chairman of swat press Club rashid Iqbal, shahzad alam, Issa Khan Khel, haroon siraj, Murad ali Khan, parvez alam papa, hakeem Usman ali, waheedullah swati, Tawseeq Gulshan, amil Khan, Kamran Kami and others, the DPO said that the fifteen-day operation against drug dealers and criminals in swat is in progress. On the occasion, senior journalists presented various suggestions regarding swat to the newly-appointed DPO. The DPO said that for the first time, a friendly policing system has been introduced in swat Valley. The tourist police have been deployed in the scenic areas to help tourists as winter season has started in swat and a large number of tourists are coming to swat. The DpO said that there is no place for criminals and drug dealers in swat. he appealed to the people to keep an eye on the environment around them and report suspicious persons to the police without fear.