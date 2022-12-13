Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee depreciated by 25 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs 224.64 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 224.39. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 231.5 and Rs 234 respectively. The price of the euro decreased by 68 paisas and closed at Rs 236.48 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 237.16, according to SBP. The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs1.64, whereas a decrease of one paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 275.03 as compared to its last closing of Rs 275.04.