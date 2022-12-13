Share:

LAHORE - khawaja Saad Rafique on Monday visited Lahore Cantt Station, and inspected newly arrived coaches and expressed satisfaction on their quality. The minister directed the authorities concerned to take care of the coaches besides ensuring their protection. Saad Rafique said that installation of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and arrangement of proper light in parking area of coaches should also be ensured. He appealed to passengers to use new coaches very carefully as those were a national asset.

PR RETRIEVES 2.5 ACRES LAND FROM GRABBERS

Pakistan Railways(PR) Multan Division retrieved land worth Rs. 3.1 million from land grabbers after conducting operations in Layyah. Under the supervision of Deputy Director Property Land Haji Muhammad, a team conducted an operation and got 2.5-acres piece of state land vacated from the land grabbers near Layyah station, official sources said. The value of the land retrieved has been assessed at around Rs. 3.1 million. Deputy director property land railways Multan has sent the report to the divisional superintendent railway multan Hammad Hassan Mirza.