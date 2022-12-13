Share:

Railways and Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique stressed on Monday to abolish the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and establish a new institution for accountability.

Talking to reporters in the provincial capital, he said the present NAB chairman was an upright person, but he [Rafique] was in favour of setting up a new accountability watchdog.

He said several fake cases were registered against the PML-N leaders as part of political vicitmisation, but now the situation had changed as Imran Khan was left alone.

The minister questioned if to form or dissolve assemblies was a joke, saying the elections needed money.

The PML-N leader said the comparison of 2013-18’s PML-N government with their [PTI] would reveal that the national institutions were destroyed in the tenure of their successors.

He claimed that Pakistan recently avoided default despite having no capital as the incumbent government was trying to fix economic woes.

He was of the view that it’s not good sign to drag the military into the country’s politics.

Meanwhile, the minister presided over a meeting and reviewed the handing over of PEC Complex to the Pakistan Air Force and the process of ATR planes given to the Pakistan Navy.

Rafique told the meeting that three new state-of-the-art passenger planes would be part of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) fleet.