ISLAMABAD - Following the special directives of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the Safe City Islamabad is playing an effective role in the prevention of crimes and ensuring security in the federal capital, informed a police spokesman on Monday. According to him, the Safe City capital police officer said that ‘Hotel Eye’ software is fully operational and working effectively and the software has been provided to all police stations for identification of individuals and registering the data of people staying in hotels, guest houses or shelters homes of Islamabad. He said that, during the last 24 hours, a total of 2,162 people’s data has been entered through hotel eye software. While a total data of 1,88,801 people was entered by the software. Data of 86 suspected individuals were also sent to the respective police stations for legal proceedings. These data gathering is proving to be very useful in identifying the criminal elements involved in heinous and other crimes. The spokesman said that the capital police officer Safe City further said that action against the traffic rules violators is also initiated against the drivers. Safe city cameras are utilized for the purpose of identification of such vehicles and e-challans were also issued to such drivers. The ICT police are using modern technology and all available resources to maintain the law and order situation in the city and also taking all possible steps to ensure the safety of the lives and property of the citizens, he added.