peshawar - sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (sCCI) president Muhammad Ishaq on Monday said that enhancement of pakistan-Iran bilateral trade and economic relation is imperative to stabilising and strengthening the national economy. The sCCI chief expressed these views while talking to the Commercial attaché of Iranian Consulate at Karachi hossein amini and acting Consul General of Iran in peshawar hossein Maliki here at chamber house In the meeting they discussed pakistan-Iran bilateral trade, holding of joint exhibitions, business to business contact, and exchange of trade delegations and taking mutual benefits from each other’s experiences, pointing out hurdles in the way of mutual trade. The sCCI chief said that a comprehensive plan would be devised, through which efforts would be made to enhance bilateral trade between the two brotherly Islamic countries by exchanging business delegations, organising trade exhibitions and taking mutual advantages from each other’s experiences. shahid hussain, senior vice president and ejaz Khan, vice president of the chamber was also present during the meeting. Muhammad Ishaq emphasised the need for removal of hurdles in the way of pakistan-Iran bilateral trade for which initiatives are needed to be taken at government level. “The sCCI is striving to boost up mutual trade and economic relations with Islamic countries, including Iran,” he added. however, he underscored the need for pragmatic steps at government level to remove all impediments that are hampering bilateral trade between pakistan and Iran. speaking on the occasion, shahid hussain, senior vice president of the sCCI, said that vast opportunities are available to further strengthen trade and economic relations between pakistan and Iran. he said Khyber pakhtunkhwa’s industrialists are ready to import raw materials from Iran.