Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Upper House of the Parliament on Monday passed the Foreign Investment (Promotion and Protection) Bill, 2022 paving way for the revival of Reko Diq mining project amid protest of the Opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over the arrest of party Senator Azam Khan Swati in multiple FIRs registered against him. There was complete pandemonium in the Senate when the chair put the bill for a voice vote after Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar introduced it through a supplementary agenda. As many as four treasury lawmakers including Pakistan Peoples Party Senator (PPP) Mian Raza Rabbani and three lawmakers from Balochistan opposed the bill. National Party Senator Muhammad Tahir Bizinjo and Senator Naseema Ehsan were among them as well. The bill aims to protect certain qualified foreign investments as well as investors from unnecessary court proceedings and other troubles. Soon after passage of the bill, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani adjourned the House, till Thursday due to the protest without taking up any other agenda item present on the orders of the day. The House met over half an hour on the first day of the fresh session after a break of seven weeks. At the outset of the sitting after newly elected Senator Syed Waqar Mehdi took oath of his office, the PTI lawmakers gathered around the chairman’s podium and the seat of law minister raising slogans of “release Azam Swati” and “issue production orders of Azam Swati.” Some of the legislators were holding placards in their hands demanding release of Swati and others tore apart copies of the agenda and tossed the same into the air. The opposition senators continued their protest despite requests of the chairman Senate that he should first take up the members’ bills on a private member’s day. The chair repeatedly requested them to take their seats after the law minister moved the bill related to the revival of the Reko Diq project. Sanjrani told them that the bill in hand related to Pakistan and the Balochistan province and it should have a smooth sailing in the house. He also tried to assure them that the production orders of Swati would be issued later but they should not disturb the atmosphere of the house. After the motion to introduce the bill, Tarar told the House that there were some national obligations to pass the law. He said that the Reko Diq project came to a halt and Pakistan had to face heavy penalties at international forums as a result of this