Sindh High Court (SHC) circuit bench Sukkur on Tuesday blasted district officers over failure in floodwater drainage from various areas of the region.

A division bench, comprised of Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput and Justice Khadim Hussain Tunio, was hearing petitions with regard to floodwater drainage from Sukkur, Khairpur and Naushehro Feroz districts.

“The water has been standing for last four even it has not been drained out from schools,” Advocate Shabbir Shar pleaded to the court.

“If the ruling class have interest in keep Sindh drowning under the water,” Justice Zafar Rajput questioned.

“Why the court’s orders not being implemented, don’t you know the importance of the high court’s order,” Justice Khadim Tunio questioned. “The middle and lower-middle class is dying,” he remarked.

“The officers are only showing pictures that the water has been pumped out, while the ground realities are different,” Justice Rajput remarked.

“Your performance is zero,” scolding the XEN SCARP Justice Tunio said. “You are continuously deceiving us round and round for last three months,” he said. “You even don’t know, how much tubewells you are operating,” he remaked.

More than 33 million people in Pakistan affected by the flooding, brought on by record monsoon rains amplified by climate change. Sindh was the most affected province in unprecedented floods, which made millions of people homeless.

The floodwater still standing in several areas of Sindh including districts of Sukkur, Khairpur and Naushehro Feroz.