KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday accepted the appeals of Perween Rehman murder case accused and ordered the Sindh police to release them. The court declared the MPO order null and void and directed the police to set free the detained accused. Sindh IG police Ghulam Nabi Memon appeared before the court. Justice Karim Khan Agha who was hearing the appeals filed by the accused asked the IGP under which law the police detained them when the accused had already been acquitted by the same court. “Did they go to Orangi Town after their release from the court,” the judge asked the IG police.

IGP Memon replied in negative, saying that the police had got some intelligence reports. Expressing its exasperation, the court asked the IGP who told him about the intelligence reports. Justice Agha remarked that the court would not accept any excuse in this regard, rebuking the police that they were saying that the accused were criminals but not bringing any evident against them. He demanded the CRO (criminal record) of the accused. The SSP West told the court that they had got the intelligence. He said they got an application from slain Perween Rehman’s sister who told the police that her life was in danger. On this, the court asked the police official whether Ms Rehman’s sister had got a threatening phone call or letter. The SSP said that the sister only informed the police that she was facing threat. Expressing his ire, Justice Agha remarked that police were flouting court orders with impunity. He said that the court would order to take action against the police officers. He remarked that court was not satisfied by the investigation method of the police department. On November 21, the Sindh High Court acquitted all five men sentenced in the murder case of renowned rights activist Perween Rahman, who was shot dead in the metropolis in 2013, citing a lack of evidence and ordered their release.