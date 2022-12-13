Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan’s Sidra Ameen became the second successive winner of the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award from the country, thanks to her brilliance in the recently concluded ODI home series win over Ireland. The opening batter Sidra got the honour for posting mammoth scores against Irish side. England captain Jos Buttler claims the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award after being at his remarkable best with the bat in his side’s charge to T20 World Cup triumph in Australia last month as the ICC on Monday announced the winners of the ICC men and women Player of the Month for November 2022. Buttler and Ameen secured the awards following a global vote conducted among media representatives, ICC Hall of Famers, former international players, and fans registered at icc-cricket.com. Sidra got the award due to her dominant performances against Ireland in November’s ODI series, becoming the second successive winner of the prize from Pakistan after Nida Dar won back in October. Sidra claimed her inaugural ICC Women’s Player of the Month award after beating two other prolific batters in the global vote – Thailand’s NatthakanChantham and Ireland’s Gaby Lewis, who both piled on the runs in their respective matches during the month. Sidra said: “I feel great to have won this award.”