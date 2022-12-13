Share:

LAHORE - Sindh have secured as many as 915 precious points to become the ultimate winners of the 21st National Girls Age Group Swimming Championship held at Karachi Gymkhana. An overwhelming number of girls participated, setting several new records at the provincial and national level. Pakistan Navy claimed the second position with 761 points while Wapda finished third with 365 points. Army swimmers earned fourth spot with 322 points while Punjab and Federal gained fifth and sixth positions respectively. Overall, as many as seven new records were set in this event. Earlier, Zoya Hafiz, Sindh, was named as the best swimmer in group 1 while Raaqia Aqeel, Army, was declared the best swimmer in group 2. The best swimmerof group 3 was Hareem Malik, Sindh, with three new national records while Iman Shaikh, Army was declared as best swimmer in group 4. Speaking at the concluding ceremony, chief guest Arshia Ahmad Saqib, VP of HR, Engro, said: “Engro’s support for Sindh Women’s Swimming Association is in line with our aspiration to build an equitable Pakistan for women and young girls by providing them access to opportunities that will help develop their talent and realise their dreams. Sports participation offers women and girls an opportunity to build their self-esteem, courage and self-efficacy.” Ms. Ranak Lakhani, President Sindh Swimming Association, said: “Pakistan women are increasingly becoming active in sports, breaking barriers and stereotypes in the process. The National Women’s Swimming Championship is an excellent opportunity to empower them, giving them the confidence to keep striving for greatness. “This competition will be one more step in their preparation to be an active part of our nation’s future. McDonald’s is delighted to support the 21st National Girls Age Group Swimming Championship 2022 to continue promoting women’s sports in Pakistan and push for an active healthy lifestyle,” she said. Ms. Yasmin Ahmed, President, Pakistan Women’s Swimming Association, Farzana Sabir, Secretary, Veena Masood, Mr. Asif Azeem, POA Media Advisor and Mr. Ayub Kazi, Convener Karachi Gymkhana, were also present on the occasion.