ISLAMABAD - A solo show art show featuring unique calligraphic imagery Fazil Hussain Mousavi is continued to attract art lovers here at National Art Gallery of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA). As many as 20 art pieces are on display titled “Healing the Wounds” which carries calligraphy, text, figurative art, symbolism, and eye-catching images that have deep meanings and messages. These art pieces are created with the medium of print, watercolour, ink wash, tea wash and gold leaf on paper. Fazil Mousavi is an artist from Balochistan with a niche in visual storytelling. His work has been displayed in many exhibitions, the last being at Oxford University, UK. He is the founder of the Sketch Club in Quetta. The sketch club is an art initiative that expresses resilience through the arts. The Sketch Club has received a lot of attention through its international exhibitions in Sydney, Melbourne, and Los Angeles. Founded in 2009 in Quetta Pakistan the purpose was to give back to society by transferring skills and knowledge to the youth of the community