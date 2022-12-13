Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the PSX lost 157.73 points on Monday, a negative change of 0.38 percent, closing at 41,540.55 against 41,698.28 points on the previous day. A total of 133,556,497 shares were traded during the day as compared to 191,388,906 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 3.236 billion against Rs 3.583 billion on the last trading day. As many as 323 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 92 of them recorded gains and 204 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 27 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were Dewan Motors with 8,523,500 shares at Rs 16.68 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 7,264,781 shares at Rs 1.35 per share and Dewan Farooque Sp. with 6,513,000 shares at Rs 4.57 per share. Premium Textile witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 44 per share price, closing at Rs 668.90, whereas the runner-up was Indus Motor Co. with a Rs 19.14 rise in its per share price to Rs 995.01. Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 750.00 per share closing at Rs 25000 followed by Nestle Pakistan with a Rs 131.00 decline to close at Rs 5650.00.