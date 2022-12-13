Share:

Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon is arriving on a two-day official visit to Pakistan tomorrow (Wednesday) at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Foreign Office said in a statement Tuesday.

During the visit, the two sides will exchange views on further strengthening bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas. A number of bilateral agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed.

The Tajik president’s visit to Pakistan is expected to impart a renewed impetus to deepening cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields and further strengthen the growing geo-economic partnership, the FO statement read.

In the statement, the FO said that Pakistan and Tajikistan are brotherly countries linked through longstanding historical, cultural and religious bonds.

The FO said these ties are marked by mutual respect and exceptional cordiality. The two countries have commonality of views on various regional and international issues, the statement read.

Tajikistan is the closest neighbour of Pakistan in Central Asia separated only by the narrow Wakhan Corridor. This proximity makes Tajikistan an important partner of Pakistan in Central Asia.

The Tajikistan president has visited Pakistan several times since 1994. His last bilateral visit was last year when PTI Chairman Imran Khan was the prime minister.

The Tajik president and the former premier had held discussions and talks on various strategic and economic matters. One-on-meetings had also been conducted on matters of investment, trade, agriculture, connectivity and healthcare.

They had signed several MoUs in the fields of academic, commerce and industry, financial control, art and culture and international road transport.

Peace in Afghanistan had also come under discussion as both countries are neighbours of war-torn Afghanistan.

The Tajik president had thanked the Pakistan government and its people for their warm welcome and hospitality.