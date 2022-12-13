Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi has said their alliance with Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is stronger than ever, as he reiterated that elements trying to create misunderstandings between them will fail.

The remarks came during Elahi's meeting with PTI leader Zartaj Gul, who visited the Punjab CM's office on Monday. The political situation and development plans in Dera Ghazi Khan were discussed in the meeting where Elahi's son Moonis and PTI leader Humayun Khan were also present.

"Our alliance is stronger than ever. The 13-party cabal proved a wall of sand in front of lone Imran Khan," CM Elahi reiterated his support for the former prime minister.

In a tweet, Elahi said that timely completion of the development projects of Dera Ghazi Khan will be ensured in consultation with public representatives. He added that development is the right of the people of Dera Ghazi Khan and they will be giving this right.

Elahi further stated that Sardar Fateh Muhammad Khan Buzdar Institute of Cardiology is a public welfare project and a proposal to give special allowance to its doctors is under consideration as the people of Balochistan will also benefit from this facility.

Meanwhile, Gul said that CM Elahi has a valuable vision of public welfare and he is motivated to solve the problems of the people of DG Khan.

Meanwhile, MNA Javed Warraich and MPA Asif Majeed from Rahim Yar Khan also called on the chief minister at his office and discussed political situation and welfare projects of the area.

The CM asserted that the provincial government was striving to improve the quality of life of the people as public welfare is the cynosure of democratic governance.

"The PDM-led federal government has failed miserably on every front as the economy was devastated," he stated and deplored that those claiming to be the saviour of the country had brought Pakistan to the brink of destruction and chaos.

Those who boasted to save the country are unable to save their dwindling politics, he added.

The chief minister concluded by expressing regret that the the coalition government do not care about the country as they are only concerned to get their cases decided. He once again expressed support for Khan, saying that he is "our leader and we are with him".