QUETTA - Provisinal minister of Communication and Works (C&W) Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran on Monday said that that the timely completion of developing projects was priority of the Balochistan government. He in a meeting said that the provincial government was very serious for the completion of development projects. He made it clear that there would be no compromise on the timely completion of the public welfare projects, adding that disciplinary action would be taken against the authorities responsible for undue delay in the completion of these projects. The minister decided to hold a review meeting on a monthly basis to review the practical progress on the projects and directed that the concerned administrative secretaries would participate in the review meeting and inform them of the progress. He instructed the insulation department to monitor the progress of these important projects saying that the respective administrative secretaries would also conduct a review meeting at least once in two weeks to review the progress of their respective projects. Sardar Abdul Rahman id that the government had less time and more work, so all the departments would have to work away from the traditonal way of working.